Utano Princesama Shining Live collaborates with Sanrio and adds in-game events to celebrate 6 million downloads

KLab Inc. is celebrating a whopping six million downloads for Utano Princesama Shining Live with special Photo Shoots, new missions and an exciting Sanrio collaboration. Players can expect various in-game campaigns in the rhythm game on mobile (and one actual event in real life) throughout the whole month.

In Utano Princesama Shining Live's latest collaboration event, players can enjoy the 6 Million Worldwide Downloads Photo Shoot with an 11-Shot Photo Shoot. Players might also chance upon the 50% rate for UR Photos to be “Setsugetsuka” Photos from now until April 26th.

Meanwhile, the 6 Million Worldwide Downloads Missions invites players to challenge new missions daily to score up to 3000 Photo Shoot Points until April 25th. On the other hand, the 6 Million Worldwide Downloads Campaign Celebration Special Sets will be up for grabs on sale for a limited time.

Finally, the Sanrio Characters x Utano Princesama Shining Live Collaboration event will begin on April 26th. Apart from the special in-game campaigns (and fun "silhouette quiz" posts on Facebook), players can also immerse themselves into the collab even more with a special IRL event at Sanrio Puroland.

If you're eager to join in on all the festivities during the collab, you can download Utano Princesama Shining Live on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

