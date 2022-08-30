Utano Princesama Shining Live hosts celebratory event for 5th anniversary, introducing new Photo Shoots and lots of handouts

KLab Inc., a massive mobile-game developer, has announced that its rhythm game Utano Princesama Shining Live, based on the relatively popular visual novel series, has begun its 5th anniversary celebraton. The event brings new banners to roll on, outfits to adorn your boyband hotties in, some new theme songs to play and some limited-time events!

The highlight of this celebration is surely the 5th Anniversary Photo Shoot, which introduces new Ultra-Rare variants of each of the 11 idols themed after the newly added songs. Each of these Photos, or variants, also come with limited-edition autographs and unique comments. If you unlock the Premium Moments, you’ll gain access to special autographs and comments.

Next, the new Live2D Outfits for Find My Shine, Find My Star, and Find My Shiny Planet. These outfits are adorned with jewelled brooches, each of which will sparkle and dazzle with every movement. If you raise the Photo Rank to 1, you’ll unlock Premium Moments, which will then give you access to these brand new Live2D Outfits!

Of course, there are brand new songs too! There are three of them; Sunshine Melody, Stars From Microcosmos, and Tsuki ni Yume, Sorrow ni Anata. Each of these are passionate, soft songs about love and are sure to warm your heart with Otoya, Sho, and Ranmaru singing the first, Natsuki, Tokiya, Ren, and Ai on the second, and Masato, Cecil, Reiji, and Camus singing the last one, respectively. These songs will be available from August 28th to December 14th.

There will be two events running parallel when the event launches; the Find My Shine/ Find My Star/ Find My Dream Pass set will allow you to achieve on UR Guaranteed 11-Shot Photo Shoot Pass, which will guarantee you one of the new variants of the idols. The other is the 5th Anniversary Campaign, which will give you an 11-Shot Pass (SR+ X1) every day you login for five days, from August 28th to September 30th.

So, as you can see, there’s plenty on offer to celebrate the fifth year of Utano’s service. If you’d like to get involved, you can download Utano Princesama Shining Live for free at either of the links below! In the meantime, you can take a peek at the official website for more information on these events too!