The nominees for The 21st Annual Game Developers Choice Awards have been announced, with the ceremony taking place on July 21st during this year's GDC conference. Among the usual Best Audio, Best Narrative and Best Visual art awards, there is also a Best Mobile Game category, which is, of course, what we are most interested in discussing.

The six nominees that will battle it out for the award are:

The Pathless (Giant Squid / Annapurna Interactive)

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (ustwo / PID Publishing)

If Found… (Dreamfeel / Annapurna Interactive)

Meanwhile, there are two honourable mentions for the category, which include:

Pokémon Café Mix (Genius Sonority / Nintendo / The Pokémon Company)

Reigns: Beyond (Nerial / Devolver Digital)

Outside of the Best Mobile Game category itself, Genshin Impact and If Found... were listed as honourable mentions for Game of the Year and Best Narrative, respectively. A little recognition for mobile gaming beyond the little box they usually find themselves in. Though it is worth remembering both games are also available on other platforms.

Regardless, the mobile category itself is pretty solid this year. You may recall we hosted our own awards event earlier this year, and a majority of these titles were involved. Alba: A Wildlife Adventure picked up Best Apple Arcade game, Pokémon Café Mix won Best Puzzle game, and Genshin Impact took Mobile Game of the Year. All of the winners were chosen by you, our readers.

Beyond that, the other games listed received nominations across our plethora of category choices. If you missed our 2021 awards, you will find all the winners over on its dedicated page. It is a great way to discover excellent games to play or reminisce about the fantastic year we have had in mobile gaming.