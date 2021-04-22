In today’s article, we will take a closer look at Lords Mobile familiars and why you should use them. Also, we are going to rank the best ones currently available in the game. But first things first, let's go over some things about familiars that new players might not know.

Why do I even need familiars?

How familiars become available?

How to acquire a familiar in Lords Mobile?

A familiar is a monster that offers a certain buff-like skill. Upon its use, its effect will greatly benefit the player. So there’s your answer. Familiars are essentially a buff. Depending on their level and skill, they can greatly help you during battle.In order for familiars to become available in Lords Mobile , players must first unlock the buildings necessary to summon them. For that, they need to complete Skirmish 8: Sacred War.You need at least one rune of the familiar you want to unlock. To acquire these runes, you can merge pacts in the mystic spire. Once you do that, you will receive a number of runes or fragments (or both).

Keep in mind that some runes are only obtainable through purchase bundles or special events. Also, in order to get higher level pacts, you can unlock them through familiar research.

Upgrading familiars

Every familiar has 3 stages. hatchling, adult and elder. They grow in size with each stage, and glow with a different colour: green for a hatchling, blue for an adult, and purple for an elder.

Now, depending on the rarity of the familiar, there are certain conditions that have to be met in order to enhance them. To enhance a familiar to the next stage, it must first have the required number of its runes. But not just that, it must also reach its current maximum level. So, you need to max level and required runes before you upgrade them!

Leveling them up

There are a few different ways that you can level up your familiars. One way is by training them in the gym. Another way is by using exp potions or elixirs. Fragments also can be used to level up a familiar.

During 'Familiar Workout', which is a special event, familiars earn an added 50% boost of exp. That's definitely the best time to try and level them up!

Something to keep in mind when you are about to level up your familiars is that their level cannot exceed the current player level (that's your level).

Lords Mobile Familiars tier list

Since we’ve covered the basics, now it’s time to rank the Lords Mobile familiars and explain their skills, starting from the best, in

Saberfang

Skill: Hunting Ground

Adds a number (based on skill level) of hunts in a row once within 15 minutes. Cannot exceed hunts in row limit.

Snow Beast

Skill: Seasoned Courier

Increases Supply capacity by a percentage (based on skill level) for a number of minutes.

Noceros

Skill: In a Flash

Completes gathering for a number (depending on skill level) of random Gathering Armies (not applicable for Gem Lodes, does not grant event points).

Five armies at maximum level.

Gryphon

Skill: Homeward Bind

Recalls all troops/marches from anywhere on the Kingdom map (Does not include Coalition Troops).

Pyris

Skill: Blazing Trail

Kills a number of troops in an enemys barracks (will not exceed 5% of the total number of troops). Lower Tier troops will be targeted first.

Mega Maggot

Skill: Contaminate

Reduces an enemy's resource production by a percentage (depending on level) for a number of minutes

(95% ,360 minutes at max level)

Hell Drider

Skill: Convocation

Grants a number of random troops from the highest tier available to you (t1- t4 troops)

Hoarder

Skill: Pay Day

Grants a number of random Jewels (3 at max level)

Trickstar

Skill: Lucky Stars

Grants a number of random Holy star items (3 at max level)

Gemming Gremlin

Skill: Stroke of Fortune

Grants a number of gems (1,000 ~ 2,000 at max level)

Goblin

Skill: Gold digger

Gives free gold (6m ~ 12m at max level).

Evil Weevil

Skill: Gather Round

Instantly receive 4 hours worth of resources. Cooldown depends on skill level.

Harpy

Skill: First Class

Gives a number of random vip points items (3 at max level)

Aquiris

Skill : Refreshed

Gives a number (based on skill level) of STA to the player.

Territe

Skill: Nether Quake

Receive a random amount of fragments a number of times (Based on skill level)

Let us know if you like the list, and if you would change anything in the comments below! If you don't have the game yet, here are the links for Google Play Store download, as well as the App Store!

