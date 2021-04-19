Today, Mattel163 has announced a new update for their mobile version of UNO! that introduces Snapchat's Bitmoji features to the game. This new partnership with Snap will allow players to use their Bitmoji avatar in-game to add a more personal flair to proceedings.

This new update will allow players to sign into their Snapchat account to upload their Bitmoji avatar. Also, there will be a plethora of Bitmoji stickers available and the ability to share Bitmoji x UNO! moments with friends, which are effectively gameplay highlights.

Discussing the partnership, Amy Huang, CEO of Mattel163, said: “We are excited to be partnering with Snapchat to integrate the ever-popular Bitmoji into the UNO! mobile game. This new feature will enable us to deliver a more unique and personalized game experience to our global players to further enhance the gameplay.”

John Imah, Head of Games and Brands Partnerships at Snapchat also shared his thoughts: “Bitmoji are all about expression and having fun, and we’re thrilled to partner with Mattel163 to integrate them into a beloved game like UNO! that was created around those principals. When we launched Bitmoji for Games last year, we envisioned working with innovative partners like Mattel163 to personalize the player experience, and we can’t wait to see how players will create new shareable moments in UNO! with their Bitmoji.”

If you are unfamiliar with this mobile version of UNO!, it features various game modes, including the classic ruleset, 2x2 and Go Wild formats. It also has in-game chat and global tournaments for those looking to compete. It has proven very popular since its launch, with over 10 billion games played worldwide.

UNO! is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.