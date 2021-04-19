Today we will talk about the Lords Mobile codes that you can redeem and how to do it yourself. You can find the step-by-step instructions and the codes below!

Lords Mobile is a free-to-play (F2P), real-time strategy (RTS) game developed and published by IGG. The game is available to download on multiple platforms (Android, iOS, Steam) and it’s one of the top-grossing apps on both the App Store and Google Play, with over a hundred million downloads on Google Play alone.

Players can build their base, train their units, research for buffs, recruit heroes with unique abilities and lead their army to battle.

What are the game modes in Lords Mobile?

Lords Mobile consists of many different game modes, both PvP and PvE. Perhaps the biggest event in the game is the Kingdom versus Kingdom mode (KvK). During KvK, players from one kingdom can attack enemy players of different kingdoms. After the event is over, the victorious kingdom is rewarded with prizes.

With the number of downloads that we’ve mentioned, it comes as no surprise that Lords Mobile has a really big player base with people from all around the world. Players can join or create their own guilds as teamwork is a key element of the game. You either rise to the top or fall.

But no matter if you are an experienced player or a new one, everyone likes free stuff, right? Below, you’ll find a list of all Lords Mobile codes that are currently active.

How to redeem Lords Mobile codes

If you are a new player to the game and you are wondering how you can redeem these Lords Mobile codes, the process is very simple.

Tap the clog like icon at the bottom of your screen and a new window will appear (see picture). Scroll all the way down and tap on the ‘Redemption Code’ option.

Lords Mobile codes" loading="lazy">

All you have to do now is just write down a code from our list of active codes (or you can simply copy and paste it) and enjoy the free rewards.

A list of active Lords Mobile codes

SAINTSEIYA : Redeem this Lords Mobile code to receive 50k gold *1, 150k ore *1, 150k timber *1, 150k stones *1, 500k food *1

: Redeem this Lords Mobile code to receive 50k gold *1, 150k ore *1, 150k timber *1, 150k stones *1, 500k food *1 LM001: Redeem this code to receive the following – Incinerator *1, braveheart *1, 100 VIP coins *2, Speed up (10m) *10, Speed up research (10m) *10 ,150k food *10, 50k stones *10, 50k timber *10, gold 50k *10

Lords Mobile list of expired codes

joan5 : This code has expired

: This code has expired CHADRA5 : This code has expired

: This code has expired LM2021 : This code has expired

: This code has expired ALICE5 : This code has expired

: This code has expired SHANE5 : This code has expired

: This code has expired WESLEY5: This code has expired

Keep in mind that these codes will remain active for a limited amount of time, so make sure you redeem them before they expire! Check back on this page regularly as we will update our list as soon as a new code is released.

