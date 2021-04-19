To develop a small settlement into a powerful kingdom you need all the help you could get. That's especially important when we're talking about Infinity Kingdom. In this real-time strategy game, players are not only highly competitive (for resources and in terms of power), but also super active. You need to be on the lookout for incoming attacks at all times, and be prepared to fend off attackers first thing in the morning!

What are the Infinity Kingdom codes?

And let's be honest, no matter if you're a new player or a veteran, you'll definitely want some free loot. The Infinity Kingdom codes you'll find below will give you plenty of speedups, EXP, Teleports, and a ton of resources.

All the codes have an expiration date, so you need to be fast! Make sure you claim them ASAP and check back because we'll keep you in the loop. We'll update this Infinity Kingdom redeem codes list regularly, so you'll never miss another code.

How to redeem the Infinity Kingdom codes

Step 1: Tap on your player avatar (Lord Info menu) in the top left corner of the screen.

Step 2: Open the Settings option.

Step 3: Find the Redeem button and tap on it.

Step 4: Type in your code and then press Confirm. You should receive the rewards for the valid codes right away.

Infinity Kingdom codes to redeem

Active codes

ayeyahzee (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x 30m Speedup, 1x 4h Iron Boost) - expires on 30/04/2021

beakerslab (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x 30m Speedup, 1x 4h Food Boost) - expires on 30/04/2021

chiefpat (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x 30m Speedup, 1x 4h Wood Boost) - expires on 30/04/2021

brad (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x 30m Speedup, 1x 4h Gold Boost) - expires on 30/04/2021

carbonfin (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x 30m Speedup, 1x 4h Stone Boost) - expires on 30/04/2021

tom (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Exp. Roll, 1x 60m Speedup) - expires on 30/04/2021

legendrhony (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Exp. Roll, 1x Medium SP Recovery) - expires on 30/04/2021

clashwitheric (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Exp. Roll, 1x Medium AP Recovery) - expires on 30/04/2021

lex (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Exp. Roll, 5x Market Order) - expires on 30/04/2021

mrfruit (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Exp. Roll, 1h Enhanced Gathering) - expires on 30/04/2021

bordie (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Resources Optional Chest, 1x Random Teleport) - expires on 30/04/2021

jeffo (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Resources Optional Chest, 1x Contract Builder) - expires on 30/04/2021

rifty (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Resources Optional Chest, 1x 4h Protection Barrier) - expires on 30/04/2021

rey (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Resources Optional Chest, 3x 15m Speedup) - expires on 30/04/2021

natwithaheart (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Resources Optional Chest, 500x Enchant Stone) - expires on 30/04/2021

loserfruit (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Resources Optional Chest, 1h Enhanced Gathering)- expires on 30/04/2021

kairostime (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Resources Optional Chest, 5x Market Order)- expires on 30/04/2021

ojgame (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x 30m Speedup, 1x 4h Protection Barrier) - expires on 30/04/2021

censor (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x 30m Speedup, 500x Enchant Stone) - expires on 30/04/2021

tribegame (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x 30m Speedup, 1x Contract Builder) - expires on 30/04/2021

messyourself (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Exp. Roll, 1x Random Teleport) - expires on 30/04/2021

echogame (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Exp. Roll, 1x Contract Builder) - expires on 30/04/2021

nagatogame (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Exp. Roll, 1x 4h Protection Barrier) - expires on 30/04/2021

noraverse (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Exp. Roll, 500x Enchant Stone) - expires on 30/04/2021

iferg (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x 30m Speedup, 1x Medium SP Recovery) - expires on 30/04/2021

aevatrex (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x 30m Speedup, 1x Medium AP Recovery) - expires on 30/04/2021

dragothien (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Exp Roll, 1x 4h Iron Boost) - expires on 30/04/2021

lastswagger (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Exp Roll, 1x 4h Food Boost) - expires on 30/04/2021

brandof2p (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Exp Roll, 1x 4h Wood Boost) - expires on 30/04/2021

omniarch (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Exp Roll, 1x 4h Gold Boost) - expires on 30/04/2021

stridox (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Exp Roll, 1x 4h Stone Boost) - expires on 30/04/2021

shinchi (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x Superior Exp Roll, 1x Random Teleport) - expires on 30/04/2021

fleisch (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x 30m Speedup, 1x Enhanced Gathering) - expires on 30/04/2021

oompaville (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x 30m Speedup, 1x 4h Protection Barrier) - expires on 30/04/2021

worthyprince (Rewards: 200x Gems, 3x 30m Speedup, 1x Random Teleport) - expires on 30/04/2021

Below we're going to move all the codes that are no longer valid. Feel free to give them a try, but chances are they won't work.

These are all the Infinity Kingdom codes currently available. If we've missed any or any of the ones we listed has expired, feel free to let us know and we'll update you ASAP!

You can download the Infinity Kingdoms on both App Store and Google Play!