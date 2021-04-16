Magic: The Gathering Arena’s mobile version has released a new set of cards that are now available to play in-game.

This expansion is called Strixhaven: School of Mages, and is themed around a multiversal wizard’s college where you join one of five colleges each named after the Elder Dragon that school represents.

Each of these houses suit a different playstyle. Those who love adventure may want to join Lorehold, whereas players who use magic as artistic expression may gravitate towards Prismari. Analytical minds may favour Quandrix while wordsmiths will want to join Silverquill. The final college of Witherbloom is for those who want to enhance or exploit nature with their magic.

Strixhaven: School of Mages adds a total of 275 new cards to the game, the first card set expansion to the game since Magic: The Gathering Arena launched on mobile earlier this year.

There are also three new mechanics being added to Magic: The Gathering Arena with this expansion. Lesson allows you to either discard a card and then draw a new one to improve your hand, or you can reveal a Lesson card from outside the game and place it in your hand.

Magecraft, on the other hand, is an ability word which highlights triggered abilities that give you a new benefit whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell.

Finally there is ward. Whenever a permanent with ward becomes the target of a spell or ability an opponent controls, they can counter that attack unless the opponent pays whatever cost is after the word “ward”.

You can download Magic: The Gathering Arena for mobile from the iOS App Store or the Google Play for Android store. It is a free to play title with in-app purchases.

