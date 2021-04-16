If you're searching for the latest Warpath codes to redeem, then look no further. Below you will find an updated list of all the currently released codes.

As you might very well know by now, Warpath is a real-time strategy game that allows players to carefully plan and assess the situation in order to win any battle. There are a lot of RTS games, but really - none of them come anywhere close to Warpath. In this game, there is no such thing as an hour-long wait to upgrade a building, and with action-packed battles lurking at every corner, it's quite intense, I have to say.

Players will be able to plan ahead and execute well-devised plans in order to take down armies of opponents, but also use their scouting ability to get ahead in terms of resource collecting and much more. If you want to gain access to some additional loot (which, trust me, will help you a lot!) then make sure you redeem all the Warpath codes that we're going to list below.

All of these codes have an expiration date, so you could bookmark this page and check it back often. We'll update it regularly, so you don't have to worry about missing a single code!

How to redeem Warpath codes step-by-step

Open the game and tap on your profile icon in the top left corner of the screen. Select the Options menu. Open the Gifts tab. Type in your code in the box, and then press on Draw.

In order to redeem the codes, follow the steps below:

That's it! You should receive your rewards shortly.

Active Warpath codes to redeem

Easter2021

AprilFoolsDay2021

Warpath2021

Warpath_iOS

valentine2021

theSpringFestival

Nywp

FORUM

CHECK

IN

OUT

GAME

These are all the codes that have currently been released in Warpath. Make sure you redeem them before they expire!

Warpath expired codes

TrickorRetreat

warpath001

warpath_cp

warpath_bvg

warpath_ojg

santajack

TDAY20

merryxmas

Have any of these codes expired? Let us know by leaving a comment down below, and we'll make sure to update the list ASAP!

Cannot redeem Warpath codes?

If you have tried to redeem any Warpath codes in the past few days, you might have noticed that the option is not there. This is temporary, the Warpath redeem codes option will be available soon, once the developers fix some issues with it. There has been an announcement on the game's Facebook page , stating that they "will be upgrading and optimizing our Gift Code function, which means the use of Promo Codes will be temporarily unavailable".

So, don't worry if you can't redeem them just yet (as a new player). The expiration date for the already existing codes has been extended, which means we should be able to redeem them as soon as the gift code option becomes available once again. Of course, there will also be a compensation sent via in-game mailbox to each player, thus we'll get to enjoy some more free rewards!

Stay with us in the future to make sure you don't miss out on any of the future redeem codes for Warpath!