Strategy MMO Warpath celebrates its third Anniversary with in-game events

Military strategy MMO Warpath is celebrating its 3rd Anniversary with a new care package full of rewards and mini-games. The third-anniversary celebration includes 15 new events that give you a chance to earn a variety of prizes.

Among the anniversary celebrations events is the Honorary Tribute event, through which you can be rewarded for your past achievements and earn exclusive medals. You can also partake in the Gunning for the Top event, in which you will compete against other players to earn a top spot and gain a Galactic Adventurer skin. During Warpath’s third-anniversary event, you will also have a chance to earn your share of a pool of 100 million gold.

Warpath is a real-time strategy MMO in which you utilize ground and aerial forces in battle. You build and fortify forts and customize and upgrade your units. The game features famed wartime locations from across the globe, encouraging you to recreate historic battles. Warpath includes battlefields in various environments, such as forests, cities, and deserts.

You’ll take advantage of highly customizable weapons, which include 104 types of tanks, 27 types of infantry armaments, and 34 types of artillery. Much like in a real war, you'll be able to build alliances and take part in diplomatic negotiations. You’ll also have various troops at your command to help you expand your territory.

Warpath also offers an engaging sniper experience that simulates your gun's sway and the weight of the recoil. The game features a multitude of sniper missions that allow you to target enemies, destroy buildings, and protect allies from afar.

