Starbreeze has announced a partnership with PopReach Corporation will allow its mobile shooter PAYDAY Crime War to relaunch on iOS and Android.

Based on the popular PAYDAY series of video games on PC and console, PAYDAY Crime War was a 4-vs-4 online shooter for mobile devices published by Starbreeze. The game had you playing as either a team of heisters or a team of police enforcers as you fight for control of a large stack of money up for grabs.

PAYDAY Crime War was in and out of open beta for quite a while, but Starbreeze closed the game down back in 2019 when the company ran into financial turmoil. Now that they’ve managed to recover, the Swedish developer is looking to expand the franchise once again with the relaunch of its spin-off title.

PopReach is a games publisher responsible for such titles as Westbound: Gold Rush, Glory of Rome, and the Shipwrecked series of free to play mobile titles.

“It’s an exciting time for all of us at Starbreeze, during the last month we’ve changed the trajectory for the company by securing deals around the PAYDAY IP,” said Tobias Sjögren from Starbreeze. “We look forward to working with PopReach to ensure that PAYDAY Crime War brings the same action-packed gameplay our players and community already know and love to mobile devices.”

Many of the maps, weapons and characters in PAYDAY Crime War were based on PAYDAY 2, the last game to be released in the series back in 2013. A sequel, PAYDAY 3, is intended for release in 2023.

More information on PAYDAY Crime War’s relaunch should arrive later this year. It will release on both the iOS App Store and Google Play.

