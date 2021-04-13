Fans of MU Archangel from Southeast Asia don’t have to wait long for the official launch of the MMORPG, as pre-registration is now open on the official website.

MU Archangel, the hit successor of Webzen’s MU Online, now lets players from Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines (except Vietnam) apply for pre-registration. Users who do so can nab item enhancement items like the Jewel of Blessing, Jewel of Soul, and Jewel of Life as a “thank you”, as well as score a cool special commemorative title after the game’s official release.

In MU Archangel, enhancing items no longer poses a huge risk of losing your hard-earned stuff; plus, there are five ways to boost your weapon’s strength. The game will also introduce a special mystery character that’s never been seen in the MU Universe before, amping up the hype for newbies and veterans alike.

Take your pick from the Dark Knight class, Dark Wizard, or Elf class and join in on the fun! You can complete the pre-registration process in the game’s official website link, or join the growing community of eager MU Archangel fans over at the game’s official Facebook page. You can also participate in social media events to celebrate the launch, so stay tuned.