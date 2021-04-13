Google Stadia has announced plans for ten more indie games on the cloud streaming service throughout the year, as per a blog post released on the community section of the official website.

“Stadia is proud to be a place where small teams with big dreams can make great games,” the post begins. “Today, we're showcasing ten more of those dreams coming to life within the Stadia Makers program. Stadia Makers helps support independent studios interested in launching their Unity-based games on Stadia, enabling creative voices and bringing diverse games to light.”

The first of the games to come from this batch is The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark, a comical detective adventure sequel inspired by ‘90s mystery shows such as The X-Files and Twin Peaks. It releases on Stadia this Thursday.

On 13th May, Hundred Days - Winemaking Simulator will launch on the service. It’s a simulation game where you manage a small winery, making lots of expert decisions all in the name of creating the perfect wine to sell.

The rest of the games included in the announcement do not have solid dates attached, but many are expected to launch before the end of the year. The list includes Foreclosed, Figment 2: Creed Valley, Grime, She Dreams Elsewhere, Merek's Market, Death Carnival, Jay and Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch, and Skyclimbers.

You can play these games and many more including Hitman 3, Destiny 2 and the upcoming Resident Evil Village, on your mobile phone or handheld device using Google Stadia, the cloud streaming service that lets you stream games to your phone to play with PC-level graphical fidelity. Read more about it from the official website here.