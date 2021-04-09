PUBG: NEW STATE is an upcoming battle royale shooter developed by the company behind the ever-popular PUBG series. In a recent announcement, Krafton Inc. announced that the game has crossed more than 10 million pre-registrations in total since its initial announcement.

Previously, the game achieved its first milestone by securing 5 million pre-registrations within just a week. According to the data, the game had pre-registration requests from a total of 173 countries and within 43 days of its announcement. Southeast Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, Europe and East Asia had the highest amount of sign-ups.

We’re happy to report that we’ve hit over 10 MILLION #PUBGNEWSTATE pre-registrations on #GooglePlay. We’re humbled by the community’s overwhelming response and can’t wait to share our new battlegrounds experience with you later in 2021. pic.twitter.com/WN3ptw3ylq — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) April 9, 2021

The publishers have also announced that alpha testing in selected regions is set to start from the second quarter of 2021. At the time of writing, there are no details regarding which countries will be involved, but we can expect to hear more soon.

Apart from that, players all around the globe, except China, India and Vietnam can pre-register on Google Play and net themselves a permanent exclusive vehicle skin for free to celebrate the launch of the game.

It is safe to say that with this new title coming from the same developers, players can expect an intense action game paired with crispy graphics and balanced game mechanics. No doubt, all the games from the company are super balanced with frequent patch updates for bug fixes as they don’t intend to compromise the gameplay experience of the players.

PUBG: New State is now available to pre-register on Google Play and will be coming soon for iOS. It is a free-to-play game.