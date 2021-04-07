Crash Bandicoot: On The Run! is the latest game in the longtime, legendary video game series that is made exclusively for mobile gaming. It's an endless runner adventure featuring the iconic Crash himself, along with equally popular characters; his sister Coco and master, Aku Aku as they traverse different levels to try and stop the evil Dr. Cortex in his tracks.

It starts off as your typical, Temple Run kind of endless runner, but with the Crash Bandicoot quirks thrown in for good measure. These include breakable boxes and fruits. Breakable boxes mean that Crash's signature spin attack is in the game, what would a Crash game be without that move and its whooshing sound?

You jump over, slide under, and spine your way through each level. When completed, you'll be rewarded and sent back to your home base. Here, you can complete other levels, each with its own unique environments that will be familiar to most Bandicoot fans. But, if you're new, here are a few things to know about the On The Run! version of the series.

