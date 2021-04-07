There Are Bosses
One of the interesting things about Crash Bandicoot: On The Run! is that it does feature boss battles. It's pretty unique for an endless runner. Of course, if you've played the old Sonic The Hedgehog games, then you know that bosses are a regular occurrence (Usually Dr. Robotnik since he just can't leave Sonic alone).
At the end of each level, you'll have to take out a series of smaller bosses before taking on the overall boss of that area. But unlike with Sonic games, you can't stop running to take on your foe. Instead, you have to fire a projectile at them from afar as you run towards them.
This requires slight aim, but otherwise, it's a piece of cake, especially early on. In the event that you don't survive a boss fight, you'll restart at your last checkpoint. In short, make sure you hit those checkpoints because otherwise, you'll have to start the level over again.
Character Customization
After getting through the early stages of the campaign, you'll be able to unlock some new goodies in Crash Bandicoot: On The Run!. You will be able to unlock some sweet apparel for Crash as you go on your many adventures. From jackets to shades and everything else, you'll be able to get creative.
You can even unlock Coco as a playable character. And as with Crash, you can also customize Coco's apparel and overall style. Variety is always a beautiful plus in a game.
And besides, it's only fitting that cool characters like Crash and Coco get some fresh new drip. This also gives you a little extra motivation to play well out there. Earn some rewards and enjoy your runs with a new look each time you play.
A Nice Blend for Quick and Hardcore Play
The mobile gaming world is beautiful because it provides us with a rich selection of game options. You can download a game that is short, sweet, and quick or, there are other games that will give you a more long-form experience. Crash Bandicoot: On The Run! does a little bit of both.
The levels you run through are not too short but not too long either. It shouldn't take you very long to get through them. Plus, with the checkpoints being available, you can get through things in a hurry if you end up dying to a boss. You'll be in a prime position to finish off your opponent and move on.
With the many bosses and locations in the game that relate to Crash Bandicoot lore and history, you get a nice little story with a kick of nostalgia. It's rare that a game can mix its accessibility to reach many different types of gamers, but this latest Crash adventure does it pretty well.