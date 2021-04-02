Clash Mini is a brand new stratedy action game from the world of Clash Of Clans as created by huge Finnish developer Supercell. It's an auto-chess lite strategy game with adorable new visuals using characters from the familiar Clash universe.

For the first time ever, mobile gaming giant Supercell revealed three new games set in the Clash universe. Clash Mini, Clash Quest and Clash Heroes are all coming. Unveiled as part of the trio of new Clash titles today, the game is already pretty far into development, but as yet has no launch date.

The team revealled in an exclusive YouTube video that the games will contain a mix of characters and styles familiar to Clash fans, with new gameplay modes. Here's what we know so far about Clash Mini.

Overview

Developed by Supercell Shanghai, a team that Supercell has recently been staffing up, and Clash Mini and Clash Heroes are the first two titles to be developed by the company's Chinese studio.

Clash Mini has allegedly been in development for quite some time. It takes the form of a board game within the Clash universe, played by characters! It takes the battles out of the villages, castles and fields and onto the virtual tabletop.

Gameplay

The game is about battling with miniatures, hence the Clash Mini title of the project.

Each of the two players will place their miniatures at the same time, which will then fight automatically. In this way it's a streamlined version of the auto-chess format. In the same way that Clash Royale made MOBA-style gaming accessible to all, the team is aiming to do the same for the auto-chess genre here.

It follows the usual auto-chess setup of deploying troops in strategic positions before watching them battle it out with the opposing player.

"We decided to focus 100% on the strategy parts rather than the realtime controls," claims Supercell.

Graphics

As Supercell's entry into the popular auto-chess and esports arena, it boasts a cutesy aesthetic compared to usual Clash games. "Imagine your favourite characters from Clash, sitting down at a mini table and duelling with miniature versions of those around them," says the developer.

The cute design reflects a desire by Supercell to launch a casual strategy game that's both easy and accessible. "A casual strategy game that everyone can play," is how Supercell is pitching it, although it adss: "The cuteness of the minis could be very deceiving as well. Some of them are a true challenge."

Predicted Release Date

The early video with talking heads by Supercell Shanghai describes it as "Early Development Footage" - the fact that Supercell revealed this game publicly with a ton of awesome character designs suggests it's a fair way along. We'd guess that a soft launch release later in 2021 is a distinct possibility.

Anticipation Level

Clash Royale is one of our favourite games, and we've also been desperate for somebody like Supercell to bring a little magic to the auto-chess genre. Supercell never release bad games - it's famous for a rigorous development process that sees interesting-but-flawed projects killed off in the early stages, with only the best hitting the app stores. We are already itching to get our hands on this Clash Mini experience.

Elsewhere in the Clashverse

Clash Royale itself recently benfitted from a major update. We'll reveal more news about Clash Mini, Clash Quest and Clash Heroes as Supercell reveals more. Watch this space or follow our partner site, the business-focussed PocketGamer.biz, for breaking news.