Clash Mini receiving update this month that includes hero reworks, balance changes, and more

In a recent episode of their developer update series, Supercell showcased the next update coming soon to Clash Mini, the strategy board game set in the Clash Universe alongside giants such as Clash Royale or Clash of Clans. This update features a variety of balance adjustments, hero and mini reworks, and trophy road awards.

First up, we’ll take a look at the upcoming Mini reworks. These reworks come due to an overwhelming lack of usage amongst the five in the game’s “meta”, or the player driven way the game is played. The following adjustments will be made to the specific heroes and minis when the update drops:

Electro Wizard: All nearby allies in the same row will receive 2 bonus energy when Electro Wizard has his second upgrade equipped.

Barbarians: The third upgrade of Barbarians will now boost the attack by 1 for all allies standing nearby.

Spear Goblins: Spear Goblins’ hit speed will be increased by 100% at upgrade level 3.

Mini PEKKA: Mini PEKKA will now deal twice the damage to other minis and heroes who possess either a shield or a block with the third ability.

Valkyrie: The third upgrade of Valkyrie will reduce the healing effect by 75% for the next 2 seconds on all enemy minis, heroes affected by her attack.

Supercell is also attempting to make Heroes’ abilities more accessible to every player so that more heroes will be used to compete with higher level players. The first and second abilities of whichever heroes you use will now unlock at level 4 and 8, as opposed to the current 5 and 10. Some ability unlock orders will be swapped around as well for certain heroes.

Similar to the already existing function in Clash Royale and Brawl Stars, Clash Mini will implement the Trophy Road. Think of it like the typical Battle Passes that exist in a lot of games currently. Basically a path of rewards that will be steadily unlocked as you progress through the game. This Trophy Road will give out new minis, crystal points, gold, and gems as well.

Finally, the balance changes. These are a bit too extensive to cover in this article alone, so check out the official video of the developer update episode covering the May update for specific details. All of this is to say, May will see Clash Mini implement some super great changes that players have been asking for for quite some time, so if you’re looking to get into it, you can check out Clash Mini for free on both the App Store and the Play Store as well.