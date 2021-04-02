During last years Game Awards, Innersloth's Among Us picked up the prize for 'Best Multiplayer' and 'Best Mobile Game'. During the show, they unveiled a brand new map called The Airship, which is now finally available for players to enjoy.

The new update is available in-game for free and will also introduce a bunch of new hats, tasks and areas to explore. Some of these new objectives will include heading into the meeting room to take out the trash or scampering over to the cockpit of the ship itself to stabilise the steering. You can check out some footage from The Airship below.

???? #TheAirship is OUT NOW ???? Welcome aboard! Play the new, free Among Us update featuring:

?? New tasks, hats, and areas to explore

?? Accounts for reporting

?? Our biggest map yet Work together and carry out the greatest plan - whether that's as a Crewmate or Impostor. pic.twitter.com/2GmQIxzQSd — Among Us ?? The Airship out now! (@AmongUsGame) March 31, 2021

It looks to shake up the established formula a little bit too. When the game starts, players won't necessarily find themselves in the meeting room. Instead, they'll be given a choice of places to start, which could introduce some interesting new tactics to proceedings. Beyond that, there are also ladders and other shortcuts available to access other areas quicker.

The Airship is the biggest map that Innersloth has added to their multiplayer game so far and the fourth overall. It joins The Skald, Plus and Mira HQ, which players will have become intimately familiar with over the last year after the game saw an explosion in popularity.

Among Us is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

Want more? Check out our growing collection of Among Us articles!