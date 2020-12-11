Innersloth's hugely popular multiplayer game Among Us emerged victorious with two separate awards at yesterday's The Game Awards. It walked away with 'Best Multiplayer Game' and 'Best Mobile Game' for the impact it has had since being rediscovered this year.

That's not the only piece of news about the game to emerge from Geoff Keighley's annual award ceremony though. It was also unveiled that a new map would be heading to Among Us in early 2021 and you can have a glimpse at what it has to offer in the embedded tweet below.

?? THE AIRSHIP - A new map coming early 2021 ?? Prepare yourselves, crewmates. This upcoming (free!) map will include:

???? all new tasks

???? your choice of what room to start in

???? ladders?!

???? and more? But don't forget about those Impostors lurking around... pic.twitter.com/IU2HJGuyEY — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) December 11, 2020

It's called The Airship and will join the game's existing three maps The Skald, Plus and Mira HQ. It will include a whole new set of tasks for crewmates to complete such as heading to the cockpit to stabilise steering and taking out the trash from the meeting room.

Aside from that, there will also be ladders and other shortcuts to get to certain areas a little quicker. Interestingly, players won't all start in the meeting room any more either and will instead be given a choice of places to start rather than everyone fanning out across the ship each time. I'm intrigued to see how this will alter the tactics of both crewmates and imposters alike.

Among Us is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.