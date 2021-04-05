Golf Impact is an upcoming realistic mobile golf game by Neowiz which will globally hit the app markets on 3rd May. The game has already launched in Korea on Feb 17th, so players from that region can already play the game ahead of its global release.

The publisher claims it is the most simple and realistic golf game to arrive on mobile devices. The gameplay will apparently feature all the elements a player would expect from a real golf game, including the wind affecting shots.

The game has crispy graphics which looks to emulate the scenery found on a standard golf course. Yes, the game won’t let you point out a difference when compared with the real one. Play a match to experience the winds with randomly changing weather as you hit a perfect putt.

The game will feature an easy-to-use one-finger control system and the mechanics are quite easy and needs no tutorial to start. If you know the basics of Golf, then it is a piece of cake for you to cruise through the levels.

There will also be various customisation options available. You can design and choose your own style before heading into a game. But it is equally important to choose the best equipment which matches your playstyle and skills. After you are done choosing, you can hit the course, armed with all your best trick shots.

Watch the official trailer of the game in the video above. There are a lot of golf games available on mobile so will Golf Impact be able to dominate the already crowded app store markets? You can pre-register for the game ahead of its release over on Google Play right now.