Aquiris has released Wonderbox exclusively for iOS devices on Apple Arcade, the premium subscription service which allows you to play hundreds of exclusive games on your iPhone or iPad.

It’s just as much of a toolbox as it is a game, as you create your own adventure stories and bring in teams of players to play through them. Using the game’s elaborate Creator Mode, you can place blocks, characters and items, finding ways to link them together to create compelling content for others to beat.

This is also the exact tool that Aquiris uses to create its levels, which bridges the gap between the developer and the community. These diorama-themed levels could feature anything from collecting coins to buy a sword to finding a key to open a gate exit. There are an endless amount of opportunities.

Keeping an ongoing set of challenges and surprises is the most important part of Wonderbox’s magic. Travelling, fighting and solving puzzles is at its heart, while using your creativity to find solutions to these stages is what Aquiris encourages.

It will be very interesting to see how this game develops over time in terms of what the community will come up with. Games like Minecraft and Roblox have shown us how a community can truly thrive beyond expectations when given a set of creative tools.

Previously known for titles like Horizon Chase Turbo and Looney Tunes: World of Mayhem, it looks like Wonderbox is Aquiris’ most ambitious title yet. Whether or not it can follow through on that ambition is up to how deep the community content goes.

You can download Wonderbox from the iOS App Store now via Apple Arcade.