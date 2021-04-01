Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, a match-3 title from Zynga, will be celebrating Easter by introducing fan favourite creature The Niffler to the game. This is the first Easter celebration from the game and the publishers are determined to make it a remarkable one.

If you're unfamiliar, the game is a match-3 puzzler that features popular characters from J.K. Rowling's famous series, Harry Potter. Set foot into the magical world of the series and experience fragments of the story with the help of this game.

To celebrate Easter in-game, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells will be featuring a special limited-time Egg Bonanza event to all the players who have joined during the start of the event.

From today, there are a plethora of crazy puzzles to solve and find out hidden items within. Items such as different decorated Easter Eggs will be put inside the puzzle sets for you to collect and earn points.

The events are being hosted by the characters from the series called the Weasleys. During the event, players will be tasked with solving the puzzles and finding the coveted Easter Egg. Although, decorated eggs will randomly drop onto the puzzles, so make sure to collect them all by aligning the gems. By collecting all of these eggs players can earn up to 5 chests that can be exchanged for massive in-game rewards.

Also to keep you entertained, the game will play some classic moments from the movie and will allow you to learn more facts about Hogwarts. So without any delay, arrange those Golden Eggs in a 3x3 formation to perform to earn all of those rewards.

Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

