As per a new announcement, Xbox has added some new titles to its Game Pass Cloud library, which allows you to play games on your phone using cloud streaming technology.

The list of titles in this big update is focused on the backwards compatible aspects of the latest Xbox hardware, meaning titles from the Xbox Classic and Xbox 360 consoles can now be played on your mobile device through the Game Pass service.

Here is the complete list of titles now available on Xbox Game Pass Cloud:

• Banjo-Kazooie

• Banjo-Tooie

• Double Dragon Neon

• Fable II

• Fallout: New Vegas

• Gears of War 2

• Gears of War 3

• Gears of War: Judgment

• Jetpac Refuelled (touch controls enabled)

• Kameo

• Perfect Dark

• Perfect Dark Zero

• The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

• The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

• Viva Piñata (touch controls enabled)

• Viva Piñata: TIP (touch controls enabled)

As you can see above, some of these games also have touch controls added so you can play them like traditional mobile titles. If you have a good enough internet for it, then you should be able to play these titles with no problems.

These latest additions to the service is just another in a long line of support Xbox is giving its Game Pass service, with the cloud streaming portion of it officially launching for subscribers in September last year.

This month a huge amount of Bethesda games were also added to the service as a result of the recent ZeniMax Media buyout, with more presumably coming on the way.

Stay tuned for more Xbox Game Pass news, including what will be coming to the subscription service during April. We will be sure to update you when we know more. For now, you can read more about Xbox Game Pass and subscribe to the service yourself on the official website.