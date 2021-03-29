As per the previous announcement made by Boombit regarding their title Hunt Royale, the game has made its way successfully into the app markets on the 25th of March and is now available to download for both Android and iOS.

If you are into games that have a combination of multiple genres then Hunt Royale might be for you. It blends various elements of Battle Royale and the MOBA genre together. Experience them while you tackle the monsters and other players in real-time.

There are several game modes and 30 unique Hunters to play as your main character. Each and every Hunter has its own skill sets and abilities. So it'll depend on your preferred playstyle when it comes to choosing which Hunter to play with.

In addition, The game has specific multiple game modes to choose from that include:

Hunt - 4 players

- 4 players Co-op - 2 players working together

- 2 players working together Bounty Hunt - 10-player Deathmatch

- 10-player Deathmatch 4-player - “Boss Hunt” mode

There will also be special time-limited events that come periodically in-game to enjoy. By participating in them you can earn yourself massive and rare rewards. While the event continues, rare additions like Tower Defense and Mount Races will also be introduced.

The developer has also promised that, in the future, the game will expand its content by adding new characters, new modes, social features and events to maintain its popularity and keep the players engaged.

Lastly, the President of the Management Board of BoomBit S.A. said: "Very good soft launch KPIs, including retention and monetization, along with a warm reception from players makes us believe that the game will become a hit and will substantially increase our mid-core segment revenue."

Hunt Royale is now available on Google Play Store and iOS App Store. It’s a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.