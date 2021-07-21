It can be quite challenging to find the right hunter in Hunt Royale if you are new to the game. This is where our Hunt Royale tier list will come to your rescue. There are over 36 hunters currently available in Hunt Royale, and many more will be added in the upcoming updates of the game.

There are four available game modes in the game which includes Hunt (PvE), Co-op (PvE), Bounty Hunter (PvP), and Boss Hunt! (PvE). The objectives and style of each mode are entirely different. For example, in Co-op mode, you team up with another player to fight against waves of enemies.

Here you want to choose a character who has a long range and can deal damage to multiple enemies. On the other hand, if you are playing Boss Hunt. You would want a character that has excellent damage and targets a single enemy at a time.

Which is the best hunter in Hunt Royale?

It would be wrong to give the best hunter award to a particular character. There are multiple characters and modes in Hunt Royale. So the best hunter depends on your playstyle and the mode you play. However, if you want the names, then overall Vlad, Phantom, and Ninja are the best characters to use across all the modes.

The below is a tier list created by the developers in their official Discord.

Different characters for different game modes

As mentioned above, the requirements in each mode are very different. In some modes, you need more damage, while in others, you need more speed. Therefore, we have divided our tier list on the basis of game modes. Feel free to use the links below to check out the exact Hunt Royale tier list you are interested in!