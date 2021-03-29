Puzzle & Dragon is now ready for a limited-time partnership with Monster Hunter which starts from the 26th of March and runs until the 8th of April. Get ready to tame those fierce dragons and set on the path of victory by fighting along with them.

The collab brings back all the four elder dragons from Monster Hunter, which includes Nergigante, Velkhana, and Alatreon and Rath, of course. Participate in the event to enjoy the new content and grab a chance to collect these rare characters permanently.

Besides the four dragons, the event also will add Palamute, the latest addition to the dragon roster. The event is all about winning with dragons and claiming dragon-themed rewards in the time period. Remember to log in during this collab and get a chance to receive one free pull from the Monster Hunter Memorial Egg Machine.

Details of the Event:

Monster Hunter Collab Dungeon / Monster Hunter Collab 2 Dungeon - Participate in a time-limited Special Dungeon with six difficulty levels.

Monster Hunter Challenge! - Win this One-Shot Dungeon to net one free pull from the Monster Hunter Memorial Egg Machine.

Multiplayer! Monster Hunter Collab! - Take part with 3 random or friendly players in the Multiplayer Dungeon for a Hunter and their two best Felynes.

Skill Leveling Dungeon Monster Hunter - If you plan to level up your dragons which you want to use on your team, then participate in the event to get a chance to level up the skill of the dragon.

During the event, Magic Stones paired with Monster Hunter Egg Machine will be up for sale. The details are as follows:

30 Magic Stones + 7-Star Monster Hunter Egg Machine - 30 Magic Stones and a guaranteed 7-Star Rarity character for $29.99 USD.

15 Magic Stones + Monster Hunter Seregios Egg Machine - 15 Magic Stones and a guaranteed Seregios for $14.99 USD.

2 Magic Stones + Monster Hunter Egg Machine - 2 Magic Stones and one pull from the Monster Hunter Egg Machine for $1.99 USD.

Egg Machine Characters

7-Star

Safi’jiiva

Velkhana

Alatreon

Amatsu

Massacre Demon Diablos

Thunderlord Zinogre

Nergigante

Black Dragon, Fatalis

Akantor

Yama Tsukami

6-Star

Lagiacrus

Furious Rajang

Rathalos

Kirin

Glavenus

Mizutsune

Valphalk

Brachydios

Legiana

Seregios

Gore Magala

5-Star

Yian Kut-Ku

Rathian

Tigrex

Nargacuga

Gammoth

Astalos

Barioth

Paolumu

Monster Exchange

Palamute (NEW!)

Safi’jiiva

Velkhana

Alatreon

Massacre Demon Diablos

Amatsu

Thunderlord Zinogre

Nergigante

Yama Tsukami

Akantor

Black Dragon, Fatalis

Puzzles & Dragons is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

Want more? Check out our 28 other Puzzle & Dragons news stories!