Following the initial announcement in late January, Puzzle Quest 3 is now available for Android devices in Early Access in certain regions and will roll out to others in the coming weeks. This open beta is set to take place over the next few months whilst the developer gathers player feedback and optimises the gameplay.

PC and iOS users will have to wait a little bit longer to get their hands on Puzzle Quest 3 then, but it's still slated to release at some stage in 2021. Infinity Plus and 505 Games have also announced that it will launch for other platforms too. Any progress made in the Early Access version of the game will carry over to the full release.

Unlike the previous two entries in the series, Puzzle Quest 3 will be a live service game that will feature an evolving story. This means we can expect additional features, game modes and events to be added over time.

The minimum specifications recommended for Android devices during the Early Access period are version 6.0 or later with at least 2GB or more of RAM. It's also important to note that Puzzle Quest 3 will require an internet connection to play the game.

If you missed our article covering the announcement of the game, Puzzle Quest 3 will take place 500 years after the original. It will see players setting off on a journey across the land of Etheria to discover the meaning behind the dying words spoken by the Red Dragon

Puzzle Quest 3 is available now over on Google Play in Early Access and will arrive on the App Store later this year. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.