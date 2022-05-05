Puzzle Quest 3 adds new hero class, game mode and currency in first season update

505 Games has announced the first ever season update for Puzzle Quest 3, its match-3 RPG title on mobile. Players can expect a new hero class along with an all-new game mode to enjoy this season, plus tons of free content to spice things up on mobile and on Steam.

In the latest update for Puzzle Quest 3, players will be introduced to the first season titled "The Mines of Khazdhul". This major update lets players explore the Mines to discover forbidden dwarven magic and plenty of valuable loot.

Additionally, the update also welcomes the new Mercenary hero class into the fray - a warrior-for-hire who possesses an ultimate skill that can generate a gold gem on the puzzle board. This effectively clears an entire column and row of gems during combat, making it a valuable ace that can turn the tide of battle in a pinch.

The latest update also lets players experience an all-new game mode called Hunts. Here, players can level up their secondary heroes by targeting chests on the board. To top it all off, players can expect to acquire the new currency Anthrite by clearing seasonal story missions for in-game goodies like hero skins and pets.

If you're eager to give it a go, you can download Puzzle Quest 3 on the Google Play Store and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also check out the game on the official website for more info or join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments.

