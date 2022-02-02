Puzzle Quest 3, the highly-anticipated match-3 is now available for pre-registration, official launch to follow next month

It has been a long wait for fans of the Puzzle Quest series for the release of the third instalment. The last announcement was back in March 2021, when 505 Games and Infinity Plus Two released an Early Access build for players. Finally, fans can rejoice as Puzzle Quest 3 has officially begun pre-registration and will globally launch on March 1st on mobile and PC.

Puzzle Quest 3 serves as the long-awaited sequel to the original Puzzle Quest series that features 1v1 match-3 battles. 505 Games has raised the bar this time as fans can enjoy the same action-packed gameplay in a new 3D world. It takes place 500 years after the first instalment and will see players travelling through Etheria, searching for the meaning behind the Red Dragon’s dying worlds. It will be a live service game with a developing story and constantly ongoing events.

Describing the franchise’s decade long journey, CEO and Creative Lead at Infinity Plus Two, Steve Fawkner, said: “Over a decade ago, we introduced Puzzle Quest to gamers, innovating a new puzzle-RPG hybrid genre, and created a franchise that is still going strong today with millions of players globally. I am thrilled for the opportunity to finally continue the series and globally debut Puzzle Quest 3 this coming March. We have a big roadmap ahead with some big surprises that I’m sure will excite fans, both old and new.”

The game will feature five hero classes to choose from - Paladin, Berzerker, Shaman, Necromancer and Assassin, each of which will have a different move set and unique spells that they can cast to fight enemies across Etheria. Besides the beloved 1v1 battles, Puzzle Quest 3 will add new mechanics like timed back-to-back 8-directional gem-matching to increase mana that can be used to unleash spells.

Fans of the franchise can finally pre-register for Puzzle Quest 3 for free on Google Play. An official launch will follow on March 1st.