Square Enix has ported Final Fantasy VIII Remastered to mobile devices on iOS and Google Play as a premium title.

Set in the Republic of Galbadia under the influence of the sorceress Edea, great armies are mobilised as the nation prepares for war. An elite mercenary force known as SeeD join hands with Rinoa, a resistance fighter, to fight against Edea’s tyranny and prevent her from achieving her ultimate goal.

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered is a newer version of Final Fantasy VIII, which first released on the Sony PlayStation in 1999. It is often considered by fans to be one of the best games in the franchise, and the game sold more than 9.6 million copies across the world.

This remastered version for iOS and Android is a port of the PC version, and includes renewed character models, high definition graphics, and other new features such as battle assists and an option to progress the game at 3x speed.

The release of Final Fantasy VIII Remastered for mobile also comes a few weeks after Square Enix announced some other upcoming Final Fantasy mobile projects that are coming later this year.

Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier is a battle royale game set in Midgar, while Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis is a new game that retells the story of Final Fantasy VII for mobile devices using a graphical style that switches between the original and the remake. Overall, it sounds like it'll be a big year for Final Fantasy.

You can buy Final Fantasy VIII Remastered now from the iOS App Store and the Google Play for Android store, where it is a paid title which costs $16.99.