Playdigious’ has published the third and final episode of the Dev Diary series about Northgard. Playdigious and Shiro Games have partnered up and ported the PC game over to mobile. Northgard is a strategy game based on Norse mythology where you control a Clan of Vikings.

To date, they have released 3 episodes that show the journey of the game's development. The episodes are A New Land, Conquering the North and Surviving the Winter. The latest episode is the last in the series.

The first episode describes how the partnership came to happen and how the idea was created to port the game to mobile devices. The original PC version is quite popular on Steam and the devs have a high expectations for the mobile version as well.

The second episode shows the challenges and issues of porting the game into mobile. Starting from the PC version’s resources till coding, the video shows all the struggles the devs went through to their path of victory.

The last and final episode focuses on the importance and need of porting popular PC games into mobile devices. The video summarises the journey of both companies in making Northgard available for iOS and Android.

Start building your settlements and create your clan. Assign them works and do the needful to survive. The game will be hitting the iOS App Store on the 13th of April and till now there’s no official announcement regarding when the game will launch for Android.

Northgard is available to pre-order now over on the App Store ahead of its release on April 13th. It will be a premium title that will cost $7.99 at launch before eventually increasing to $8.99. The game will also arrive on Google Play at a later date.

