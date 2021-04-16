When it comes to education, you might have a hard time learning. It’s often boring, hard, and feels like a chore. As it turns out, however, there are tons of different games and apps which can make learning not only easily accessible through your mobile device, but also fun too!
Over time, many apps have been created with mini-games or gameplay aspects in them, so that you could learn while you play. As these games are on your phone or mobile device, they are perfect to dip in and out of, instead of having to sit through a boring class or video to teach you something.
Duolingo is a learning app that will teach you over 35 different languages. There are badges that can be earned through playing the game, as well as a running streak for using the app daily, which is a great motivator. Through a bunch of bite-sized lessons in the form of games, you can practice speaking, reading and understanding different languages. It’s a well-known app that many people have used successfully.
Tricky Test 2 is a brain teaser - a quiz game with a bunch of different puzzles that will take a lot of thinking to overcome. These are meant to challenge your thinking, force you to think outside the box, and otherwise try to solve everything put in front of you. At the end of the test, you will even get an IQ rating, so that you can try and beat your friends. The game features a timer and some pretty interesting puzzles - so you will need to think fast.
If you are looking to challenge your vocabulary and learn new words, Words with Friends 2 is a very popular, scrabble-inspired game that will test you through weekly challenges, defeating your friends, and even give you badges to earn all through spelling out words using the tiles that are placed in front of you. This game will help you learn more words and expand your vocabulary, as well as force you to spell correctly!
This app is one of the first that comes up when looking for games that will make you smarter and challenge your game - and for a good reason. It’s a daily workout for your brain - specifically targeting problem-solving, memory, and general thinking through different mini-games. You can end up playing color games, assembling puzzles and even racing cars. At the end of each workout, you are given detailed statistics to help you understand your brain better as well!
Peak is an app that has a lot of actual names behind it - it was made in partnership with Cambridge and NYU, which further showcases how legit it is. This app challenges memory, attention, maths, problem solving, mental agility, language, emotional control, coordination and language - all in a single app. It’s meant to keep you mentally sharp through a bunch of different games and the ability to challenge your friends and see if you are more skilled than them.
Clockwork is the most game looking app on this list - it’s a bunch of puzzles that you can solve, guided by a robot teacher. There is a big variety in the types of puzzles that you will come across, from remembering specific patterns to doing maths - you will be testing out your brain as you play. The graphics themselves are really lovely in this game, and there are even robot pets to help you out too!
Habitica is a productivity app that will teach you how to accomplish your goals and be able to be more productive. Habitica allows you to turn your tasks into quests - and each time you complete one, your avatar is able to advance through their epic adventure. This should motivate you to complete your tasks, even if it’s just to see what happens next in our character’s adventure.