When it comes to education, you might have a hard time learning. It’s often boring, hard, and feels like a chore. As it turns out, however, there are tons of different games and apps which can make learning not only easily accessible through your mobile device, but also fun too!

Over time, many apps have been created with mini-games or gameplay aspects in them, so that you could learn while you play. As these games are on your phone or mobile device, they are perfect to dip in and out of, instead of having to sit through a boring class or video to teach you something.

In this list, we are going to be looking at some very well designed learning games and apps for Android, for you to download and hopefully learn from as well.

Let’s get into the list.