1
Dicey Dungeons
This roguelike, deck-building game took the world by storm back in 2019 when it released on Steam to great reception. Rolling dice is only half the challenge in this colourful, game show-style RPG, as what you do with the dice as you slot them into attacks and defensive moves is just as important.
With six different classes to pick from and a game that changes every time you play, this title would be great as a pick-up-and-play, on-the-go romp whenever the mood for adventure strikes.
2
Valheim
Grab your axe and get to chopping, because this Viking action-RPG is looking for brave warriors to bring glory to Odin while slaying baddies and looting treasure. With a procedurally-generated world and different biomes to both enjoy and get murdered in, Valheim shares some similarities to Minecraft for certain, but the quests and RPG elements set it apart.
While this PC-only game is currently struggling to run on recently-built rigs, hopefully, one day we’ll see this mighty game on mobile.
3
Loop Hero
An endless adventure that you control, well, sorta. This unique DM-the-world game allows you to set up a loop for your adventurer to go through with enemies, towns, and terrain. While bumbling through your loop, the hero will be collecting loot and equipping them on the fly to better the chances of surviving their valiant quest. After they succumb to the boss or retreat, you’re able to build up your base again, using collected resources, new cards, new bonuses, and the allure of ‘just one more go’ kicks in again.
4
Octopath Traveler
Ever wanted to relive the great JRPG era of the ‘90s from the Super Nintendo with updated graphics and mechanics? Octopath Traveler is your wish come true.
Dive into the deep stories of eight different heroes, each with their own skills and fighting styles. Its turn-based combat feels fresh and nuanced and uses a gorgeous HD-2D rendering style that has to be experienced first-hand to be fully appreciated. Octopath Traveler is an epically long and fulfilling tale that is dozens of hours long but can be picked up and played for minutes at a time.
5
Gloomhaven
It’s still in Early Access on Steam right now, but this digital adaptation of the award-winning board game would absolutely excel as a mobile title. You control a squad of mercenaries each with their own deck of unique abilities through dungeons and encounters, that are rich with story and intrigue.
This turn-based tactical RPG is set in a unique fantasy universe where every action can be the difference between sweet success or utter defeat. Filled with 3-dimensional dioramas that let you view the action from different angles, the jump from the board game to digital is a tremendous upgrade, especially when it takes the nearly thirty-minute setup time from the original game out of the equation.
6
Baldur's Gate 3
Return once again to the Forgotten Realms in this top-down RPG adventure, picking either from the races and classes out of a wide selection of existing D&D types, or crafting your own. Turn-based combat offers a unique experience while offering you crazy amounts of customisation in your builds. If you’re a Dungeons and Dragons fan and are looking for an experience that rivals your weekly meet-ups, look no further than this fantasy game.
7
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
There have certainly been many many ‘takes’ on this game’s wild success, but a proper version with all the charm from the original would be great to see on iOS devices. Participating in a battle royale like no other, Fall Guys pits you against hordes of contestants in a race to be the one who grabs the golden crown.
Tons of randomly picked levels always keep the manic competition fresh, and you can’t help but laugh when you get slung off the stage by a comically-sized purple hammer. Consistent fun all around, Fall Guys is a great party game and a fun game with friends.
8
Hades
A manic rogue-like with fast and frantic gameplay that keeps itself fresh by offering you plenty of interesting weapons and skills, Hades is a story-based game that excels with its deep characters and lore. Each attempt to escape the Underworld unlocks more of the story and prepares you for the next thrilling try. Permanent upgrades can offer additional help in your quest, but there’s no denying the difficulty is certainly an uphill battle, pitting you against devilishly-daunting bosses and enemies who seek to destroy you.
9
Little Nightmares II
Creepy to the core, this excellent 3D puzzle-platformer pits you against horrors based on real-life threats and misshapen realities. In this sequel, you play a new character, Mono, who can actually fight back against the nightmares. Bolder and perhaps more impactful, the story weaves through some harsh truths and inspires dialogue about the human condition due to greed and selfishness. It pulls your childish wonder out and pummels it with a twisted reality that does significantly more than just shake you with cheap jump scares, but instead oozes into your psyche to inspire you to question your own fears and experiences.
10
Slime Rancher
Farming slimes and maintaining your ranch makes sense, given the title, but there’s a lot more than meets the eye. You need to maintain different food sources and keep your farm happy, feeding the slimes the right food so that they produce ‘plorts’, which are then sold to upgrade additional equipment and buildings. Slinging and sucking up slimes with your Vacpack is a lot of fun and managing these cute slimes is more charm than a chore.