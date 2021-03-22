Following the initial announcement way back in 2018, Projects CARS GO is now available for both iOS and Android devices. The game has been developed by Slightly Mad Studios whilst GAMEVIL have handled publishing duties.

The game promises to be an accessible mobile racing game by using a one-touch control scheme that focuses more on timing than anything else. Despite that, it promises to maintain some level of depth through the customisation system, which will allow players to fine-tune their engines alongside styling their cars to suit their personal tastes by applying different paint jobs and decals.

At launch, players will be able to jump behind the wheel of more than 50 licensed real-world cars that range from classic hot rods to concept cars. There are 12 tracks to speed around during the game's World Tour campaign including Brands Hatch, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, WeatherTech Raceway and Laguna Seca among others.

Discussing the release of the game, Kyu Lee, President at GAMEVIL COM2US USA said: “We’ve built Project CARS GO from the ground up as a new mobile racing experience. It’s accessible and feels great to play so everyone can enjoy the thrill of the competition regardless of skill level.”

They added: “We are beyond excited to launch the game in partnership with the veteran racing game team at Slightly Mad Studios. We are looking forward to continuing to build on the live experience with fun events, new cars and customization options to collect and more ways to compete in the years ahead.”

Project CARS GO is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

