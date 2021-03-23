Who doesn't love a good RPG? To be more specific, who doesn't love a good RPG with tons of characters, constant upgrades and balances, and one where you don't have to spend a fortune to be relevant? Obviously, it was a rhetorical question, because in Disney Sorcerer's Arena you get all of those features, and a lot more.

However, one main element is missing from the game when it comes to the general RPG genre - the redeem codes! I know you were looking for some Disney Sorcerer's Arena codes, and I hate to break it to you, but there is no such thing in this game.

We have a tier list of the best Disney Sorcerer's Arena characters for you!

DSA doesn't even feature a redeem code option, so if you were wondering where you might find it, it's no wonder you couldn't.

Are there any Disney Sorcerer's Arena codes?

You might discover some (unofficial) DSA codes, but sadly, none of them work. Furthermore, the codes you might find cannot be redeemed anyway, since there is no such option. Maybe in the future, they might add a redeem codes option, but at the moment there isn't one. So, to give you a short answer,

But with so many tasks, regular events and rewards that you can receive, who needs codes?

All you need is to stay active in the game, and you will be able to redeem tons of useful resources and recruit all the heroes to your collection. Let's take a look at some DSA tips to help you in that regard!

Tip #1 - Log in every day to get the daily free rewards

Each day that you log in to the game you'll be able to collect useful resources that will help you grow. You can also get free heroes, such as Merida on the 7th day that you login. Each month has different log in rewards, so try to log in daily even if you don't plan to spend too much time in the game.

By simply collecting all these rewards you will have enough to upgrade heroes and get stronger later on when you have the time to play.

Tip #2- Stay up-to-date with the DSA social media

If you want something as good as Disney Sorcerer's Arena codes, then you better keep an eye out for the DSA official Twitter . They hold various giveaways and contests there, so if you want to have a chance at winning something, make sure you keep an eye out for such posts.

For example, every Friday they hold 'Free Stuff Friday', where random players are rewarded with Loyalty Coins, Diamonds and Gold. It's a pretty good deal if you ask me!

Tip #3 - Consider buying the Gold pass

The game features a Gold Pass, which you will gain access to once your player level reaches level 10. It will reward you with exclusive rewards for the current season, and although it costs real-life money to purchase, the rewards are worth it.

If you have some extra money and you are a dedicated player, I suggest you invest in this because it will help you quite a lot.

Tip #4 - Take part in time-limited events and quests

Many of the events running in the game are time-limited. You can become super strong if you stay very active and try to farm as much as possible in these events. You can also try to be more active while an event featuring one of the heroes you want is underway because it will let you obtain and upgrade said hero.

Of course, you don't have to attend all the events if you don't want to. If there is something that you have no interest in, then by all means skip it, just make sure you participate in events that have some of the top tier characters in the game.

Tip #5 - Invest in just a few heroes to start

In the beginning, you don't want to spend all your resources on upgrading every single character. Instead, try to shift your attention towards one or two heroes that you plan on keeping in your final team (or in one of your final teams).

The main reason why you should do this is that you will run out of resources relatively fast if you upgrade every single hero. You want to have some extra resources, for when you finally obtain that character S-tier you were planning to add to your team.