Playdigious and Motion Twin has announced the mobile versions of Dead Cells will be receiving its next paid DLC soon. The new content is dubbed The Bad Seed DLC, and it will sprout on iOS and Android on 30th March.

The Bad Seed DLC has you exploring a relaxing arboretum, wading through a noxious swamp, and taking on a new boss in content designed for the early game. It’ll expand the lore of the Dead Cells universe while also adding variety to each run with all new possibilities.

Dead Cells’ new Bad Seed DLC adds new enemies to rip to pieces, including the Jerkshroom and the Yeeter. Of course, with new baddies to kill that means there will also be new weapons to play with. You can trim sticking out heads with the Scythe Claw, or make them dance to the sound of the Rhythm n’ Bouzouki.

You have been waiting for it but good things come to those who wait!

The #BadSeed DLC for #DeadCells is coming March 30th on your #mobile devices! pic.twitter.com/u1Zfuc8alr — Playdigious (@Playdigious) March 19, 2021

The new boss is called Mama Tick, who is encountered in the Nest and is an alternative to the Concierge. She is a large creature with many eyes, spikes and claws protruding out from her.

The announcement of The Bad Seed DLC coming to mobile also coincides with Motion Twin declaring that over five million copies of Dead Cells has been sold across all platforms, including one million mobile units sold in China within a few days.

The Bad Seed DLC for Dead Cells releases on the iOS App Store and the Google Play for Android store on 30th March. It will cost £3.99.

