A lot of people are asking how to play PUBG Mobile on PC? Why? Because it's free-to-play. Let us show you how you can do it in a few minutes.

PUBG Mobile is a popular online multiplayer battle royale game developed by Tencent Games, and the game has a lot of customisation options and ways to play. There are still tens of millions of players playing and with special in-game events, there’s always something new to experience in the world of PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds. Bringing the game to mobile devices has brought the battle to the palm of your hands, but some would still prefer to play the game on their PC instead. Follow our guide to learn how to install PUBG Mobile onto your PC and get started playing today!

Why would you want to play PUBG Mobile on your PC?

Unlike the desktop and console versions of the game, PUBG Mobile is completely free-to-play. You might be interested in trying the game out before making a purchase, and the mobile version is a great place to start. The mobile version of the game can also bit quite demanding for most phones, as it requires 2GB of RAM to run, and only specific processors can handle it.

Another reason to go for a PUBG Mobile PC install is to take advantage of the mouse and keyboard controls. Sliding your fingers around a screen to play a competitive game can be hard to master, so this makes it more like the FPS games you know and love for your PC. It can also support up to 2K resolutions, with higher details in the game.

What is needed to run PUBG Mobile on your PC?

CPU: Dual-core from Intel or AMD at 1.8 GHz.

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce 8600/9600GT, ATI/AMD Radeon HD2600/3600.

Memory: at least 3GB of RAM

OS: Windows 10, 8.1, 8 and 7

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Storage: 1GB of free storage

To install the game, you’ll need to install Gameloop’s Android Emulator onto your PC. They recommend the following PC specs to run PUBG Mobile:

How to set up it all up

Head to the PUBG Mobile page on Gameloop Select your language and then hit Download Open the downloaded installer Click Install (or use Installation Options to pick where to install) Select PUBG Mobile Click Download and then Play when it's finished

Options and Tips

The game will show you the key-mapping when you load it the first time in an extra window, but you can customise them at any time. There are a couple of graphics options when you first load the game, and then it will drop you right into a tutorial and get you started with your first match.

As of this writing, they only allow other players using an emulator to play against you, so keep that in mind if you are trying to play with your friends that are using their phones. We hope this guide was helpful in getting you up and running and playing PUBG Mobile as soon as possible!

Want more? Check out our 16 other PUBG Mobile tips, guides and walkthroughs!