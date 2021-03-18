There were a few mobile announcements during Square Enix's Presents stream today, one of which was the reveal of Spaces Invaders AR. It will be developed by Square Enix Montreal in collaboration with TAITO, with their take on the classic arcade game apparently seeing the series head in a new direction.

On Space Invaders AR, Tetsu Yamada, President and Representative Director, Taito Corporation said: “Collaborating with Square Enix Montréal on their bold vision for Space Invaders has been an incredible endeavor.”

They added: “As fans of our classic series, they are treating Space Invaders with the utmost care and respect. We are thrilled that the game is coming out with new technology and fresh taste and will further expand the universe of the Space Invaders franchise.”

The game will look to blend a modern art style with AR technology. It will still see players protecting the world from invading aliens but with an augmented reality spin. We don't know exactly what that will look like just yet since the trailer we've seen is more a celebration of the series.

Discussing the game, Patrick Naud, Head of Studio of Square Enix Montréal said: “We are extremely inspired by our collaboration with TAITO to re-imagine the Space Invaders franchise in a contemporary way while shaping it to our ambitious vision of what it can be on mobile."

They added: "At Square Enix Montréal we are huge fans of the franchise and the team has risen to the challenge of showing how all-new technology can breathe fresh energy into a game as timeless as Space Invaders.”

Space Invaders AR will be heading for the App Store and Google Play at some stage. There's no word on the launch date or price at the moment but we'll be sure to keep you update. Alternatively, you can register your interest over on the game's website to hear all the latest developments.