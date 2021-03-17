We have some great news for all the Wild Rift fans and esports enthusiasts alike! The ESL Premiership has just announced their first-ever League of Legends: Wild Rift competitive series, and I'm sure it's going to be a banger (like all of us League of Legends fans can expect).

According to Dan Ellis, the Partnership Director for ESL UK, “It’s a historic moment to bring a mobile title to the ESL Premiership. Wild Rift is the perfect game to deliver this never seen before experience to the UK, Ireland and Nordics.”

And we couldn't agree more. With millions of players worldwide, Wild Rift has taken us all on a wildly enjoyable ride, much like its PC version. And with so many players starting to master Wild Rift, it was definitely time for a competition to reward them.

When is the tournament going to start?

The Wild Rift ESL Premiership tournament will be broadcast online starting Tuesday 20th April, and it will feature a prize pool of £5,000. The best part? It will include open qualifiers, so if you feel like you got what it takes to take home the big prize, go ahead and sign up ! The open qualifier playdays start 12:00 GMT on Saturday 3rd of April and Sunday 4th of April, so clear up your schedule.

Players from the Nordic Regions, as well as UK and Ireland can participate in this event, making it the region's first Wild Rift competition (hopefully many more to come). Apart from the open qualifiers, the format will feature an eight-team round robin group stage and playoffs. All the games will be played remotely and online, with the finals being held on Saturday 19th and Sunday 20th of June.

If all that sounds really awesome, I couldn't agree more. So hop into the Rift and start practicing your best champions, summoner!

League of Legends Wild Rift is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purcahses.

