Alien: Isolation 2 announced, but mobile players shouldn’t hold their breath

A sequel is finally here; just don’t expect it in your pocket anytime soon

Alien: Isolation 2 has been announced for PC and consoles

Set on a storm-hit colony with a Weyland-Yutani station and one Xenomorph

Mobile release is likely years away, if it follows the original

Alien: Isolation 2 has just been announced, and yes, it’s a console and PC thing for now. Mobile will have to wait a bit.

That sounds a bit blunt, so here’s the context. The original Alien: Isolation didn’t show up on mobile until 2021, a good seven years after it first released. And it still held up well enough that Shaun gave it a 3.5 out of 5 in his review.

These ports don’t happen quickly. This one’s only just been announced, so there’s nothing to go on yet. But to remain hopeful, the first one made the jump eventually.

What's been revealed is pretty thin, as first announcements go. New setting, new protagonist, a storm-battered colony-world split between the planet surface and a Weyland-Yutani outpost called Kurosaki Station.

One Xenomorph. The cat-and-mouse stuff the first game ran on is apparently still at the heart of everything, which makes sense. One alien, no shooting your way out, a lot of hiding in lockers hoping it walks past.

Most people who played the original seem to have genuinely fond memories of it, which isn't always how survival horror goes, especially one where the horror is mostly a seven-foot creature that can smell you through walls. A sequel doing the same thing somewhere new is not exactly a bold reinvention, but it doesn't necessarily need to be.

The original did make its way to mobile eventually. This one probably will too, just not anytime soon. If it follows the same path, you’ll be waiting a while. Maybe a good time to go back and finish the first one.

In the meantime, the original Alien: Isolation is still there on mobile if you never got around to it.

Or just take a look at this week’s five new mobile picks if you want something more immediate.