Netmarble and Kung Fu Factory have jointly announced an upcoming puzzle-based Basketball game called NBA Ball Stars which features NBA Star Ja Morant. Previously, the publishers had announced its formal partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA) and National Basketball Players’ Association (NBPA) in October 2020.

Along with the publisher, players are extremely excited to see the 2019-20 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year, Ja Morant in-game. NBA Ball Stars showcases fast-paced action gameplay with amazing graphics and easy to play controls and mechanics.

With the rolling addition of multiple NBA Stars, the publishers believe that the game is all set to make a huge impact on the app market. The inclusion of popular NBA players is the main attraction of the game as it will drag a large number of players to see their favourite stars in-game.

Come up with new tactics and strategy to solve the puzzles and collect massive rewards after completing certain levels and tasks. In order to start, players have to create an NBA team of their own and customize the existing line-up with an ongoing roster of popular athletes.

Train your athletes and run for the championship trophy. The game is designed to attract every NBA and puzzle-loving player. Every athlete will have their unique skillset and abilities along with their signature skill shot. The player has to upgrade them in order to make them execute special shots and slam dunks. In addition, the manager of the team can control the offence and defence in the playground.

NBA Ball Stars is suitable for NBA fans and gamers of all levels, offering quick play sessions and matchups along with their popular roster. So, get ready for strategic, team-based, collectable, and gem-bursting puzzle gameplay on your mobile devices and run for the championship trophy.

Stay tuned to get more information regarding the release and pre-registration of the game. The game will available for both iOS and Android with pre-registers available over on the game's official website.