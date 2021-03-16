Whew, what a show! With our ceremony wrapped up, we can officially draw the Pocket Gamer Awards 2021 to a close. With over 300,000 views counted, we're over the moon with how you all came together to vote for your favourite games from 2021.

There were certainly some close calls, but that's why every vote count when it comes to these things. I'm certain that there were some upsets and surprises, but wow, what a line-up!

Did you manage to catch our stream over on PocketGamerLive on Twitch? If not then you can head over there now and rewatch the ceremony, if you wish. If you don't want to, however, then we've got a list of all of the winners below, Before that, though, if you want to go over the nominations, you can do that on the finalists' page

Pocket Gamer Awards 2021 Winners

Little Orpheus by The Chinese Room

Best Simulation Game

Transport City: Truck Tycoon by CupGum

Best Sports Game

Retro Bowl by New Star Games

Best Game Narrative

There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension by Draw me a Pixel

Best 'Quick Play' Game

Clusterduck by PikPok

Best Mobile Conversion

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night by 505 Games

Best Apple Arcade Game

Alba: a Wildlife Adventure by ustwo Games

Best Educational Game

Dish Life: The Game by Pocket Sized Hands

Best Strategy Game

Company of Heroes by Feral Interactive

Best RPG

Knighthood by King

Most Innovative Game

HoloVista by Aconite

Best Gaming Accessory

Razer Kishi Controller by Razer

Best Gaming Tablet

Apple iPad Pro by Apple

Best Battle Royale Game

Garena Free Fire by Garena

Best AR Game

LEGO Hidden Side by LEGO

Best Puzzle Game

Pokemon Cafe Mix by The Pokemon Company

Best Racing Game

Dirt Bike Unchained by Red Bull Media House

Best Google Play Pass Game

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic by Aspyr

Best Mobile Publisher

Garena

Best Action Game

Pascal's Wager by Giant Games

Best Digital Board Game

The Game of Life 2 by Marmalade

Best Gaming Phone

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max by Apple

Best Multiplayer Game

EVE Echoes by NetEase Games

Best Shooter: Warface

Global Operations by Crytek

Best Game We're Still Playing

Call of Duty Mobile by Activision

Best Mobile Developer

Riot Games

Hall Of Fame

Angry Birds by Rovio

Mobile Game of the Year

Genshin Impact by MiHoYo