Whew, what a show! With our ceremony wrapped up, we can officially draw the Pocket Gamer Awards 2021 to a close. With over 300,000 views counted, we're over the moon with how you all came together to vote for your favourite games from 2021.
There were certainly some close calls, but that's why every vote count when it comes to these things. I'm certain that there were some upsets and surprises, but wow, what a line-up!
Did you manage to catch our stream over on PocketGamerLive on Twitch? If not then you can head over there now and rewatch the ceremony, if you wish. If you don't want to, however, then we've got a list of all of the winners below, Before that, though, if you want to go over the nominations, you can do that on the finalists' page
Pocket Gamer Awards 2021 WinnersBest Platform Game
Little Orpheus by The Chinese Room
Best Simulation Game
Transport City: Truck Tycoon by CupGum
Best Sports Game
Retro Bowl by New Star Games
Best Game Narrative
There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension by Draw me a Pixel
Best 'Quick Play' Game
Clusterduck by PikPok
Best Mobile Conversion
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night by 505 Games
Best Apple Arcade Game
Alba: a Wildlife Adventure by ustwo Games
Best Educational Game
Dish Life: The Game by Pocket Sized Hands
Best Strategy Game
Company of Heroes by Feral Interactive
Best RPG
Knighthood by King
Most Innovative Game
HoloVista by Aconite
Best Gaming Accessory
Razer Kishi Controller by Razer
Best Gaming Tablet
Apple iPad Pro by Apple
Best Battle Royale Game
Garena Free Fire by Garena
Best AR Game
LEGO Hidden Side by LEGO
Best Puzzle Game
Pokemon Cafe Mix by The Pokemon Company
Best Racing Game
Dirt Bike Unchained by Red Bull Media House
Best Google Play Pass Game
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic by Aspyr
Best Mobile Publisher
Garena
Best Action Game
Pascal's Wager by Giant Games
Best Digital Board Game
The Game of Life 2 by Marmalade
Best Gaming Phone
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max by Apple
Best Multiplayer Game
EVE Echoes by NetEase Games
Best Shooter: Warface
Global Operations by Crytek
Best Game We're Still Playing
Call of Duty Mobile by Activision
Best Mobile Developer
Riot Games
Hall Of Fame
Angry Birds by Rovio
Mobile Game of the Year
Genshin Impact by MiHoYo