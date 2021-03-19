It's Visuals Are Cozy
Perhaps the most significant aspect of Wordscapes is the visuals that the game provides. As you play, you'll have different backgrounds placed behind your word board. These images will vary, and they change up after each time you get through a level.
These backgrounds are beautiful and help set the mood for your word-solving experience. Some boards feature mountains while others might feature lush forests. There are many different kinds of themes, and the nice thing is that you never know what to expect.
So basically, you'll receive a pleasant surprise each time. Also, the boards are clear shaded, so you can still get the full view of your background, without throwing you off of your game. The backgrounds in Wordscpaes are certainly something that is memorable, whether in the ads or during games.
You Can Learn Something New
One of the cool features of Wordscapes is that there are some new things you might be able to learn as you play the game. When thinking of words to fill in the blanks, you might find some hidden words that will be saved in a little dictionary of sorts.
Sometimes you might just be dabbling and coming up with some random word that you think it could be, even if you have no clue what that word means. If you do type in a word that is legit but doesn't fit on the board, you'll be able to get the definition of what that word means.
This is just a fun little benefit of playing. You'll get a short description of the word, even if it's something that you thought was silly. It just goes to show that there are a ton (and I mean a TON) of words out there, so even if you're filling in something goofy, it still may somehow make its way to the small dictionary.
There Are Tools to Help
If you're having a bit of a hard time coming up with the missing words, Wordscapes does provide you some helpful tools to make things easier. Of course, it's fun to take the time yourself and try and figure out each word you need to fill in, but there's a comfort knowing the tools are there.
There is a little light bulb on the top right corner of the screen. When tapping this, a random letter will be revealed on the board to give you a possible idea of what it might be. There's a nice balance to this too since it costs 100 credits to reveal a letter. You earn credits by completing boards or by purchasing them.
There is also a premium tool that allows you to see a few letters at one time. And there's even another that lets you see an entire word if you're really struggling. But again, the fun aspect of the game is when you exercise your mind and try to take the time to figure out the words. However, having these tools is an awesome convenience when needed.