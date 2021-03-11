Following its success in South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam, publisher Webzen will launch MU Archangel in Southeast Asia for iOS and Android during the second quarter of 2021. The mobile MMORPG follows in the footsteps of Webzen’s MU Online, and is essentially a mobile spin-off of the hit PC game in terms of mechanics and overall gameplay experience.

Continuing the legacy of the Archangel weapon, MU Archangel lets players choose from three distinct classes, namely, Dark Knight, Dark Wizard, or Elf. Long-time fans of the franchise can relive the adventure from the glory days of MU Online with classic contents like the Blood Castle, Devil Square, and Chaos Castle, while those looking for something fresh and exciting can enjoy the all-new dungeons added to the mobile game.

Other features include being able to upgrade equipment without breakage due to upgrade failure, as well as item trading with guild members and other players via an auction system. The in-game language will include English, Thai, and Simplified Chinese.

The official launch date, along with pre-registration details, will be announced soon. In the meantime, you can stay updated on the latest developments for MU Archangel on the official Facebook page.