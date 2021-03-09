Real-time action role-playing game SinTales launches soon in more territories across the globe following its release in the US and South East Asia on February 23rd. The game follows the tale of young treasure hunter Aurora and her adventures (or misadventures) into the unknown where players can experience fairy tale faves like never before.

Inch Sky’s fast-paced ARPG appeals to fans of hack-and-slash games, as players can cultivate beasts, upgrade runes, and boost their party’s strength to fight giants and monsters in exhilarating combat. You can also uncover the unique backstories of iconic fairy tale characters like Belle, Red Riding Hood, Alice, Thumbelina, and Ariel in stunning Japanese-style animation and reimagined character designs.

Published by Game Storm and developed by Gods Flame, the free-to-play ARPG features a high-fantasy setting that invites players to explore a mysterious world where the forces of light and dark collide. The gacha game opens regional pre-registration on their official website, where players who pre-register can score nifty in-game rewards when the game officially launches. Players will also be able to take advantage of SinTales new JURA server arriving on March 9th.

You can stay updated on the latest developments on SinTales on the game’s official Facebook page or Twitter feed. Exciting video footage and teasers are also regularly uploaded on the game’s YouTube channel.