Riot Games has released details on League of Legends: Wild Rift’s upcoming launch in American territories today. The game is already available in Asia and Europe, and will soon be coming to the Americas on iOS and Android platforms on 29th March.

When these servers go live, Wild Rift players who have registered an account with a location that doesn’t match the IP address location will receive a message about the launch containing important information on how Riot assigns servers and what it means for the players.

If you’re already located outside of Europe and Asia then you won’t be affected, and can just log in normally as you would. The American servers use a completely different infrastructure though, which is why they’re coming online much later than other territories. This system means that while players across the Americas can queue up with each other, they can’t match with players outside of those continents.

So if you’re located in the United States, you won’t be able to match with a player from a country like Italy, or vice versa. This also goes for friending, gifting and other features that cannot occur between regions.

American players that have already started playing League of Legends: Wild Rift by using a VPN or travelling will be prompted to migrate to the Americas server. If you choose to opt out of this, your account remains unchanged but will be unable to log in if your Riot Account location differs from your IP address location.

There’s also another issue that comes with this: pre-existing accounts that migrate to the Americas servers will have their progress completely reset due to the unique infrastructure it poses. So you’ll be back at Level 1 with no content, on the same page as everyone else.

Riot has stated, however, that any purchased Wild Cores will be eventually restored, so don’t worry about any money you’ve spent on the game being wasted.

To make up for this, there will be a special event taking place in League of Legends: Wild Rift to help American players catch up with the rest of the world, giving you the chance to grab Blue Motes, XP, champions and exclusive content from long-expired events.

Check out the full blog post here for details on the Americas launch, including any potential troubleshooting you might need to do. The Americas servers launch on 29th March. You can download it from the iOS App Store or the Google Play for Android store.

