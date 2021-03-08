As much as we love redeem codes and the free rewards we get from them whenever a new one is released, sometimes redeem codes can be quite... the bait. I have always found the redeem code system super useful, especially if the codes give out rewards that help players who are just starting out - but when there is a fake belief that a game has such codes, it could be quite a dealbreaker.

In RAID: Shadow Legends, redeem codes have been a topic of debate for quite a while now, and if you wanted to know whether or not the game actually has such a function, I'm here to shed some light on the matter.

Ever since its release back in the summer of 2018, RAID: Shadow Legends has been a super popular game among RPG lovers. With tons of team formations and unique, powerful hero combinations, players can have fun in so many ways! However, the not-so-fun part is that many people believe there is a promo code redemption system in the game.

Are there any RAID: Shadow Legends codes?

The short answer to this would be no, there are no RAID: Shadow Legends redeem codes. The more complex answer is that there might be plenty of made-up codes, but actually, there is no function in the game that allows you to redeem them.

I've searched and searched for or IF there was ever a way to redeem codes in the game, and to confirm my suspicion, this has never been an option in RAID: Shadow Legends.

So what if there are codes but no redeem option?

I would strongly advise you to stay away from suspicious-looking third-party websites that claim that, for a price, you can redeem some in-game codes (yeah, right...) - they might all be fake, so you could end up losing your account.

If you want to get stronger in the game, you should just farm a lot of levels, be consistent in your play (login every day, farm and upgrade heroes non-stop and do all of your daily dungeons) and you'll slowly climb up the power ladder. Of course, it helps quite a lot if you decide to spend some money on the game, but that's not necessary. As long as you are patient, you'll get stronger and stronger. Here are a few tips that will help you with that:

Focus on just a few heroes

Activate the set bonus for Artifacts

One of the most important things you should do from the early stages of the game is focus on just a few heroes - the strongest ones you have. Spend all of your resources on them, and don't spend anything on the 3* lesser heroes - it's just going to be a major waste.Artifacts will have a huge impact on the heroes you use, so I suggest you always use ones from the same set, to get yourself additional bonus stats. To start, focus on equipping just 2 items from a Basic set, then try to farm Advanced Artifacts for the 4-set bonus.

Another thing worth mentioning is to avoid upgrading the Basic Artifacts. You will swap them for better ones soon enough, so it's better to just keep them as they are and save up the resources for the better ones.

Auto Play is not always a good option

I know how useful the Auto option can be, but try not to rely on it all the time. You should learn what each of the hero skills does and learn when to use them effectively because if you just rely on autoplay, you'll end up losing a lot of easy battles later on.

I noticed that a lot of times with the Auto option your heroes will end up casting skills at the worst time possible (believe it or not) and that can end up in you completing a stage with less than a perfect score.

