DHGames has revealed a new mobile RPG called Heroic Expedition is coming to iOS and Android on 7th April.

Heroic Expedition is a mix of RPG, roguelike and city builder. Featuring a vivid art style, the game has you assemble a colourful cast of characters to battle the monsters infesting the Divine Realm. These combat scenarios are presented in the form of traditional RPG-style battles, where the spoils of war are spent on summoning more heroes to your cause and upgrading your kingdom.

There are five different Nordic-inspired factions to assemble heroes from, and throughout the game you are able to collect, awaken and evolve them all, unlocking new skills for them to use on the battlefield.

It’s also a bit of an idle game, as you can streamline certain activities to occur while offline using a non-stop idle rewards system. Furthermore, you can unleash your heroes in an optional Auto-Battle mode which allows them to fight without your input, whether online or offline.

There are also PvE battles to partake in too, where you can form a guild with other players to support each other and challenge the Lord of Disaster. Meanwhile, if you’d prefer to fight against some real people, you can take your heroes to the arena to challenge other players from around the world and gain endless glory.

To celebrate the upcoming launch of Heroic Expedition, DHGames is offering you the chance to boost your rank by redeeming code HE77 for 30 Advanced Summoning Stones. You can also log in daily for an additional 100 free draws.

Heroic Expedition is available to pre-register now on the Google Play for Android store, and will be available soon on the iOS App Store. The game releases on both platforms on 7th April.