What do we know about Pokemon UNITE and its release date? Pokemon UNITE is a very highly anticipated mobile MOBA that is set within the Pokemon universe. The game is being developed by The Pokemon Company and Tencent Games' TiMi Studios - planning on going into beta this month (March!).

Pokemon UNITE is planned to release on Nintendo Switch and mobile devices as a free-to-play game that can be played cross-platform. In this game, players can face off against each other in 5 v 5 team battles, cooperating with teammates to catch wild Pokemon, level up and evolve Pokemon, and defeat their opponents while also earning more points than the other team.

This is quite different from other Pokemon titles, as everyone will need to work together and strategize to be the best of the best - not just explore the world alone trying to collect them all. Though there isn’t a final Pokemon UNITE release date, the game itself is coming to open Beta, giving some people a first look whilst helping to develop it too.

How do I join the Beta testing?

Well, when it comes to actually being able to participate in the beta testing, you’ll find it’s quite limited. Beta testing itself is often done in small test groups, and that seems to be what Pokemon UNITE is doing. The open beta is currently only taking place in Canada, for users who are 16 and older, and specifically for Android devices. If you don’t fit into this pretty small category, you will need to wait until the Beta is expanded to more regions or until the game itself has fully launched.

You can play Pokemon UNITE before the official release date!

If you don’t want to wait for the game to come out, you can try and play it on your Android device, but it is a bit of a process and should be heavily considered first. You’ll need to be using a VPN to change your IP address location. However, once this change is made, you will need to wait an entire year before you can change it again. You will also lose access to some of your purchases if you switch countries, and will not be able to use your Google Play balance in the new country.

If you are really sure that you want to change your location, you can follow these steps:

Step 1: Turn on a trusted VPN and set your country to Canada.

Step 2: Open up the Play Store App and tap on the Menu Button

Step 3: Go to the Account tab.

Step 4: Locate Countries and Profiles on the first page and then find Switch to the Canadian Play Store.

Step 5: You will then need to add a payment method for that region, either by adding a PayPal or debit/credit card.

Step 6: Follow the on-screen instructions. It may take up to 48 hours for your region to completely change.

I am sure that the game itself will be out soon enough, but if you’d rather commit to becoming Canadian, then there is always that option!