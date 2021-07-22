Pokémon Unite is entirely different from any other mobile MOBA that you might have played before. So, here is our Pokémon Unite Beginner's guide that should help you understand the basics of the game.

Gameplay Overview

Pokemon Unite is a unique MOBA game for mobile platforms and Switch, developed by the Pokémon company and Timi Studios. If you aren't familiar with the MOBA genre and this is your first time getting your hands on such a game, a MOBA is a team-based game where the ultimate objective is to take down the enemy base.

However, remember we mentioned that Pokémon Unite is a unique MOBA? We did so because the objective here is completely different. The ultimate goal in Pokémon Unite is to have more points than your opponent before the timer runs out. Now, you might be wondering, how do you score points?

It's quite easy. You collect unite balls by defeating wild Pokémon and enemy Pokémon and then score them by going near the enemy goal zone, just like you would do in a real-life soccer match.

Roles

Pokémon Unite has five roles, namely the - Attacker, Defender, Speedster, All-Rounder & Support. The roles are pretty self-explanatory. If you are confused, what's the job of Speedster? then it is somewhat akin to the assassin role of other MOBA games. It is not a thumb rule, but a balanced team will usually have a Pokémon fulfilling each of the roles.

Lanes

Top Path : Attacker & Defender Pokémon

Bottom Path : All-Rounder and Supporter Pokémon

Middle Path: Speedster Pokémon

Like in Wild Rift Arena of Valor , and other mobile MOBA's. Pokémon Unite also has three lanes. The only difference is that the middle lane here itself is the jungle. Again, it's not a thumb rule, but generally, a good team will split up in the following manner when the game begins:

Map

Across the lanes and in the jungle, there are brushes everywhere. Players can hide in these bushes and set up a perfect trap for the enemy Pokémon.

Talking of goal zones, there are 5 of them on each side. Each team has two goals zone, each at the top and bottom lane. And then, right in front of the base at the centre, each team has its ultimate goal zone.

The top and bottom goal zones will be destroyed when the other team scores 100 points in them, but the central goal zone is permanent and cannot be destroyed no matter how many goals are conceded.

Wild Pokémon

Drednaw : It spawns in the bottom lane, and killing it will grant an XP boost and shield the entire team

: It spawns in the bottom lane, and killing it will grant an XP boost and shield the entire team Rotom : It spawns in the top lane, and killing it will send a moving target with Unite Balls that, upon reaching the enemy goal zone, will score 20 points in your favour

: It spawns in the top lane, and killing it will send a moving target with Unite Balls that, upon reaching the enemy goal zone, will score 20 points in your favour Zapdos: It spawns only in the last 2 minutes of the game, and killing it will destroy the enemy goal zone protection for 30 seconds meaning the opposing team can score a goal without any cooldown time

While there are many wild Pokémon across the map, you should be aware of three important ones.

Understanding Items

Battle items are one special ability that you can choose and take into the match, such as Eject Battle, while held items are pre-set items that will boost your Pokémon's stats as soon as the game begins

That concludes our Pokémon Unite beginner's guide. We will soon be publishing some tips and tricks on the game. So stay tuned with us!

